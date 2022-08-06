street closures

Road Closures, Tips From Officials As Weekend Events Begin

US-Open-Street-Closures-Ard
NBC10 Philadelphia

With multiple festivals and concerts happening throughout the weekend in Chicago, street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic is expected to hit the area.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to 9-1-1 in a statement released Thursday.

Here are some events and street closures happening this weekend:

Windy City Smokeout

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Throughout Sunday, the country festival will give fans a taste of 17 bands, as well as dozens of local and national barbecue pitmasters and restaurants, outside of the United Center.

Closed streets are as follows:

  • Madison Street from Paulina to Damen Avenue
  • Wood Street from Warren Street to Monroe Street
  • Warren Street from Wood Street to Damen Avenue

Northalsted Market Days

Local

Chicago Violence 45 mins ago

Man killed, Another Wounded in Loop Parking Lot Shooting, Police Say

Chicago Violence 1 hour ago

Man fatally Shot on Red Line in West Chatham

The Northalsted festival returns this weekend with musical performances and over 200 vendors, arts, crafts, cuisine and drinks.

Closed streets are as follows:

  • Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street until 6 a.m. Monday

Dancing in the Streets

Closed streets are as follows:

  • Hubbard Street from Paulina Street to Wood Street until 10 p.m. Sunday

This article tagged under:

street closuresWindy City SmokeoutRoad closures
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us