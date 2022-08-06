Road Closures, Tips From Officials As Weekend Events Begin

With multiple festivals and concerts happening throughout the weekend in Chicago, street closures, additional crowds and increased traffic is expected to hit the area.

Chicago’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications urged residents and visitors to be aware of their surroundings and immediately report any suspicious behavior to 9-1-1 in a statement released Thursday.

Here are some events and street closures happening this weekend:

Windy City Smokeout

Throughout Sunday, the country festival will give fans a taste of 17 bands, as well as dozens of local and national barbecue pitmasters and restaurants, outside of the United Center.

Closed streets are as follows:

Madison Street from Paulina to Damen Avenue

Wood Street from Warren Street to Monroe Street

Warren Street from Wood Street to Damen Avenue

Northalsted Market Days

The Northalsted festival returns this weekend with musical performances and over 200 vendors, arts, crafts, cuisine and drinks.

Closed streets are as follows:

Halsted Street from Belmont Avenue to Addison Street until 6 a.m. Monday

Dancing in the Streets

Closed streets are as follows: