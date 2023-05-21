Road Closures in Place for Chicago Spring Half-Marathon

Authorities in Chicago have closed several streets as more than 10,000 runners participate in a series of events Sunday morning.

According to the Office of Emergency Management and Communications, road closures went into effect at approximately 3 a.m. in several areas around Grant Park and Millennium Park, and will remain in place for most of the morning, and in some cases, into the early afternoon.

Monroe is closed in both directions between DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Columbus Drive until 2 p.m. Sunday, according to officials. Columbus’ northbound lanes between Lower Randolph and Monroe are closed until 2 p.m. as well.

The southbound lanes on Columbus between the aforementioned streets will reopen at noon, officials said.

The eastbound lanes of Lower Randolph are closed from the lakefront to Columbus until noon for the race, as is the DuSable Lake Shore Drive exit onto Randolph.

Finally, Columbus is closed in both directions between Monroe and Jackson, as well as Jackson to Roosevelt, until 9 a.m.

The Chicago Spring Half Marathon began at 7 a.m. Sunday, followed by a 10K race. A “junior dash” will take place at 10 a.m.

The race takes place through Grant Park and along the shores of Lake Michigan. The race concludes at Maggie Daley Park, where a festival with live music, vendors and a “Chicago-style brunch” will take place, officials said.

The event is open to the public.

More information can be found on the half-marathon’s website.