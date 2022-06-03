Road Closures For This Weekend's 2022 Bank of America Chicago 13.1

Thousands of runners are set to descend on city streets June 5 for the Bank of America 13.1 Chicago race.

On the route, runners will wind through the west side of the city, including through Humboldt Park, Garfield Park and Douglass Park. The race is still accepting registrations, and will until its 8,000-person capacity is reached. Registration fees start at $115. Here's how to register.

The race begins at 7 a.m. in Garfield Park, at Washington and Warren Blvds.

No Parking zones along the course will be enforced beginning at 1 a.m. Street closures begin later that morning, and will occur between 6:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

According to a press release, City streets will re-open promptly as the final runners pass through (at a 15-minute mile pace).

Closed areas will include:

Schraeder Drive to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Schraeder Drive to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard from Central Park Avenue to Homan Avenue

Franklin Boulevard from Homan Avenue to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Franklin Boulevard to Augusta Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Augusta Boulevard to Luis Munoz Marin Drive

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Humboldt Drive to Humboldt Boulevard

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Humboldt Boulevard to Cortez Street

Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Cortez Street to Sacramento Boulevard

Sacramento Boulevard from Luiz Munoz Marin Drive to Franklin Boulevard

Franklin Boulevard from Sacramento Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Franklin Boulevard to Fulton Boulevard

Central Park Avenue from Fulton Boulevard to Schraeder Drive

Schraeder Drive from Central Park Avenue to Hamlin Avenue

Hamlin Avenue from Schraeder Drive to Madison Street

Madison Street from Hamlin Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Jackson Boulevard to Polk Street

Polk Street from Central Park Avenue to Independence Boulevard

Independence Boulevard from Polk Street to Roosevelt Road

Independence Boulevard from Roosevelt Road to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard from Independence Boulevard to Albany Avenue

Sacramento Drive from Douglas Boulevard to Ogden Avenue

Ogden Avenue from Sacramento Drive to Farrar Drive

Farrar Drive from Ogden Avenue to Sacramento Drive

Sacramento Drive from Farrar Drive to Douglas Boulevard

Douglas Boulevard from Sacramento Drive to Central Park Avenue

Douglas Boulevard from Central Park Avenue to Independence Boulevard

Independence Boulevard from Douglas Boulevard to Polk Street

Polk Street from Independence Boulevard to Central Park Avenue

Central Park Avenue from Polk Street to Lexington Street

Central Park Avenue from Lexington Street to Madison Street

Madison Street from Central Park Avenue to Hamlin Avenue

Hamlin Avenue from Madison Street to Washington Boulevard

Washington Boulevard to Hamlin Avenue

Vehicles that are parked along the closed streets will be ticketed and towed. Information about towed vehicles can be found at (312)744-4444. For more information about road closures, click here.