Riverdale Woman Remains Missing Since Nearly Halloween

Officials say they are still looking for a woman from Riverdale, who has been missing since last Sunday, the day following Halloween.

Davane Gross, 22, has not been seen or heard from for seven days after she left her home in Riverdale, officials report.

Davane's aunt, Krista Gross, said she was last seen last Sunday morning at about 6 a.m. and last heard from at about 9 a.m. Her last known whereabouts were at the lakefront near the Shedd Aquarium, where she went to "clear her head," according to Krista.

"We're not gonna stop," Krista said. "We're gonna bring you home baby, we're gonna bring you home."

Krista said Davane was at her grandparents' house Halloween night, talking with her grandfather when her aunt left the house. Later that night, Davane reportedly went to her stepmom's house at about 3 a.m.

At about 6 a.m., Krista said Davane told her family she was going back to her grandparents' house. When she didn't make it back, Krista called her around 8 a.m. to ask where she was, to which Davane explained she went to the lakefront.

Krista said Davane's stepsister Facetime called her around 9 a.m. and saw she was by the Shedd Aquarium. Davane has not been seen since.

"Between there and now, we don't know," Krista said. "This is so unlike her. One thing Davane does all the time -- she stays in contact with her older brother. She hasn't contacted, it's nothing. We haven't heard anything."

Krista explaiend Davane has been working, trying to find a job and deciding about further schooling. Davane played basketball for St. Joes and wants to become a WNBA player, according to her aunt.

Cheneae Jones, Davane's cousin, asked for help from anyone, saying they are a very close knit family and this has been already been a "rough year."

"It's been a whole seven days," Jones said. "The glimmer of hope starts to diminish."

According to a flyer, Davane is five feet tall and weighs 130 pounds. Her hair is black and her eyes are brown. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Any person with information is asked to contact the Riverdale Police at (708) 841-2203 or the family at (773) 441-6623.