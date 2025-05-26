River North

Man critically injured in River North stabbing, Chicago police say

The attack unfolded Sunday night near the intersection of State and Superior, police said

By James Neveau

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

A 22-year-old man is in critical condition after he was stabbed multiple times in River North Sunday night.

According to Chicago police, the man was walking in the 700 block of North State Street at approximately 9:20 p.m. when he became involved in a verbal altercation with a 24-year-old man and a 17-year-old female suspect.

Eventually the two suspects began attacking him with closed fists, and one of them stabbed the victim in the back with a sharp object, police said.

As the victim attempted to flee, he was stabbed twice more in the back.

Police performed “life-saving measures” upon arrival and the victim was ultimately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition after the attack.

Both suspects were taken into custody by responding police, and charges are pending.

