Woman killed, another injured in River North hotel shooting, Chicago police say

The two women were shot just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to Chicago police

By NBC Chicago Staff

A woman has died and another was injured after a shooting at an extended stay hotel in Chicago’s River North neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Chicago police, officers were called to the hotel in the 300 block of West Grand at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday for reports of a shooting victim in the lobby.

Officers discovered a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the neck. She told officers she had been shot by a man who had fled the scene in a tan-colored SUV, according to a police report. The victim was then transported to an area hospital, where she was listed in good condition.

A further search of the hotel revealed a 32-year-old woman had been shot in the shoulder, according to police. She was rushed to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the shooting, and no suspects are in custody at this time.

