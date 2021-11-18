Rittenhouse Trial Live Coverage: Watch a Live Stream Outside Courthouse

NOTE: NBC Chicago will provide a live feed from the courthouse as available throughout the trial. Watch live in the player above. Warning: graphic language may be heard.

As jury deliberations continue in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the polarizing case has drawn a response outside the Kenosha County Courthouse from groups both in support and in protest of Rittenhouse, the Illinois teen who is on trial for the shootings of three people during unrest in the summer of 2020.

Two people were taken into custody Wednesday on the courthouse steps as the jury panel moved closer to a verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial, according to authorities.

Officers arrested a 20-year-old man for battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said. A 34-year-old woman was also arrested for disorderly conduct.

Officials said law enforcement deployed several officers to "keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering" during the arrests.

"The Kenosha Police Department and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department fully recognize the importance of media coverage surrounding the trial. The media and the public have a responsibility to give space to law enforcement and allow them to perform their duties. Please do so," Kenosha police said in a statement.

The police department tweeted Wednesday afternoon that officials were aware of attempts to spread disinformation on social media surrounding the trial and that there is "no credible threat to public safety" at this time.

Once the jury announces a verdict has been reached, there will likely be some time before the verdict is read in court. It remains unclear how long jury deliberations could take.

