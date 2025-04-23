Riot Fest has finally announced its 2025 lineup after multiple teases to fans - and this year's event will feature some big names.

The headliners for the festival's 20th anniversary include major bands like Blink-182, Green Day, Weezer, Jack White and more.

See the full lineup below:

The Riot Fest 20th Anniversary Lineup is here.

September 19-21, 2025. Douglass Park. Chicago, IL.

3-DAY tickets on sale now. https://t.co/6gSAwPX6ud pic.twitter.com/C3IXQ5SUpP — Riot Fest (@RiotFest) April 23, 2025

The festival had been teasing fans by "accidentally" releasing 2024's lineup Wednesday morning before revealing the new lineup would come out at 10 a.m. CT.

This year's festival is slated to be held from Sept. 19-21. Three-day tickets are currently on sale, according to organizers.

The lineup follows a star-studded 2024, which saw headliners like Fall Out Boy, Beck, Slayer, The Offspring, Public Enemy, Bright Eyes, St. Vincent, Sublime, Rob Zombie, The Marley Brothers and Dr. Dog.

The 2025 announcement comes after organizers announced a new multi-year deal with the Chicago Park District to keep the festival at Douglass Park through at least 2027.

“We’ve always built Riot Fest around independence, music, and culture,” said Riot Mike Petryshyn, founder of the festival, according to a statement. “This agreement gives us the chance to keep doing that, and to invest more deeply in the neighborhoods that have allowed us to grow. It’s not about a single weekend. It’s about building something that lasts.”

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Last year was a volatile one for the festival, as it was announced that it would move to the parking lots around SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview. The festival reversed course in August, announcing it would remain at Douglass Park after new negotiations with Chicago officials.

Riot Fest has been held at Douglass Park since 2015, and previously had been held at a variety of venues, including Humboldt Park.