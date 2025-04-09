Riot Fest, Chicago Park District extend Douglass Park agreement

Riot Fest organizers and the Chicago Park District have announced a new multi-year deal to keep the festival at Douglass Park through at least 2027.

According to terms of the deal announced by both parties, the new agreement also features an option to extend the contract through the 2029 festival.

“We’ve always built Riot Fest around independence, music, and culture,” said Riot Mike Petryshyn, founder of the festival, according to a statement. “This agreement gives us the chance to keep doing that, and to invest more deeply in the neighborhoods that have allowed us to grow. It’s not about a single weekend. It’s about building something that lasts.”

According to a press release, as part of the new agreement the Chicago Park District is increasing its contribution from Riot Fest revenue to 20% for capital improvements at Douglass Park. Riot Fest will also step up its contributions to those improvements, officials said.

The new deal is expected to generate up to $1 million in revenue for the park in coming years.

Last year was a volatile one for the festival, as it was announced that it would move to the parking lots around SeatGeek Stadium in suburban Bridgeview. The festival reversed course in August, announcing it would remain at Douglass Park after new negotiations with Chicago officials.

"We are thrilled that Riot Fest is returning to the 24th Ward this year and are working towards a long-term partnership with the City of Chicago,” Ald. Monique Scott said in a statement at the time. “Independent and alternative cultural assets like Riot Fest invigorate our local economy by creating jobs, attracting tourism, supporting our youth, and providing a national stage for small businesses and artists from North Lawndale and Little Village. Riot Fest’s return is a win for our community, and we look forward to the continued positive impact it will bring."

Riot Fest has been held at Douglass Park since 2015, and previously had been held at a variety of venues, including Humboldt Park.

The lineup for this year’s festival has not yet been announced, but will in coming weeks, according to organizers.