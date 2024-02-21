Riot Fest made a headliner announcement Wednesday that will have many fans surprised -- and the Chicago performance is being billed as "exclusive" for the Midwest.

The popular alternative music festival announced Slayer will be headlining the 2024 event.

The full Riot Fest lineup has not yet been announced but the big reveal Wednesday marks the thrash metal group's return after completing their farewell tour in 2019. The group is also slated to headline the Louder Than Life fest in Louisville.

The news might come as a surprise for fans of the band, Guitarist Kerry King largely shot down reports of a Slayer reunion in a recent interview.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

“I can pretty much a hundred percent say no because I have a new outlet, and it’s not Slayer, but it sounds like Slayer,” he told Rolling Stone.

Riot Fest is slated to return to Douglass Park during the weekend of Sept. 22-24, likely marking the final festival of Chicago's typically busy music festival season over the summer and early fall.

Tickets are currently on sale.

While the lineup for the festival is currently unknown, curious fans can register for the Riot Fest newsletter and be notified when the lineup is announced.