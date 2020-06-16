Riot Fest’s 2020 Event Canceled; Part of 2021 Lineup Released

Riot Fest has joined a growing list of Chicago-area music festivals canceling their 2020 events during the coronavirus pandemic.

The popular pun-rock fest typically takes place in Chicago in September.

"As you may have guessed, due to the global pandemic, we are moving Riot Fest to September 17-19, 2021," a press release stated. "Of course, we’re bummed, but we also know it’s in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety—and it’s going to be WELL worth the wait come next September."

But despite the cancellation, organizers also announced the first wave of their 2021 lineup.

"We’re announcing the Riot Fest 2021 First Wave Lineup a whole year and three months early (something “unprecedented” that we’re actually happy to hear)," organizers wrote.

My Chemical Romance, which was supposed to headline in 2020, will return in 2021 and they’ll be joined by other big names like The Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels, Pixies, and more.

Several major Chicago events, including Lollapalooza and the Taste of Chicago, were recently canceled in the city amid concerns over large gatherings due to coronavirus.

All permitted special events through Labor Day were canceled, though many will offer "reimagined" experiences.

“We must provide ways for people to enjoy the spirit of a Chicago summer while prioritizing health and safety,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “As difficult as it is to remove these in-person events from our calendar, we are pulling out all the stops for an inventive, engaging and fun festival season this summer.”

Lollapalooza organizers said they plan to return next year with a "spectacular celebration."

"Rest assured we will be working behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you," the festival tweeted. "It's difficult to imagine a summer without our annual weekend together, sharing the undeniable energy generated when live music and our incredible community of fans unite."

Pitchfork Music Festival - also held annually in Chicago - announced last month that it was canceling its 2020 event.

"It can be pretty daunting to think about the future of live music right now, but know that we are fully committed to bringing Pitchfork Music Festival back in 2021, if the public health situation allows for it," the fest wrote on its website. "In the meantime, we urge everyone to follow local health department guidelines. We are in this together, and, if we all do our part, we’ll celebrate next year in person."

Meanwhile, the group plans to host live streams to "use the full weight of Pitchfork to support musicians and the community around our festival."

The city also previously canceled its House Music, Gospel Music and Blues festivals. It also postponed the annual Pride Parade.