Riot Fest 2021 Photos: Patti Smith, Morrissey, Alkaline Trio Rock Day 1
Riot Fest returns to Chicago after last year's festival was canceled for rising cases during the coronavirus pandemic.
By Casey Mitchell ••
After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Riot Fest 2021 kicked off Thursday in Chicago's Douglass Park with Day 1 headliners Patti Smith, Morrissey, Alkaline Trio, WDRL and more. Photos of top performances, fans and highlights below.
