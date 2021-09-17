Riot Fest 2021

Riot Fest 2021 Photos: Patti Smith, Morrissey, Alkaline Trio Rock Day 1

Riot Fest returns to Chicago after last year's festival was canceled for rising cases during the coronavirus pandemic.

By Casey Mitchell

Casey Mitchell, NBCChicago.com

After taking a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic, Riot Fest 2021 kicked off Thursday in Chicago's Douglass Park with Day 1 headliners Patti Smith, Morrissey, Alkaline Trio, WDRL and more. Photos of top performances, fans and highlights below.

