‘Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse Will be Partially Visible From Chicago Area Next Week

The first solar eclipse of the year is set to take place next week, and although Chicago area residents won’t get the best view of the celestial event, it will still be somewhat visible for those willing to wake up early to greet the sun.

The eclipse, known as a “Ring of Fire” eclipse, will not be a total eclipse, as the moon is too far away from the Earth to cover the sun completely, according to astronomers. A bright “annulus” will surround the new moon at the midpoint of the eclipse.

The best views of the eclipse, which will take place early in the morning of June 10, will be found in Canada just to the north of Lake Superior, according to astronomers.

Other areas will be treated to a partial view of the eclipse, including the Chicago area.

According to the Adler Planetarium, the eclipse is set to begin before sunrise, which is at 5:15 a.m. on June 10. The eclipse will end at 5:39 a.m., experts say.

Because of how early the eclipse will take place, the sun will be less than five degrees above the horizon, meaning that Chicago area residents who want to catch a glimpse of the eclipse will have to find an area with a clear line of sight toward the east-northeast horizon.

Even with that view, the eclipse will only cover approximately one-quarter of the sun at its visible peak, according to astronomers.

Chicagoans who wake up to see the eclipse are reminded to NEVER look at the sun without using a safe solar viewer. Permanent eye damage can result from looking at the sun, especially during an eclipse.

For those residents hoping for another solar eclipse in 2021, there is another one set for Dec. 4, but that one will only be visible from Antarctica.

For more information, residents can visit the Adler Planetarium’s website.