Ring of Fire Lit Around Drag Racing Spectators Along Wacker Drive, Video Shows

Drag racing has been a recurring problem on Chicago's Lower Wacker Drive for years, but a recent incident escalated the longstanding issue to a new level.

Video obtained by CWB Chicago shows burning gasoline being poured around a group of spectators early Sunday. Moments later, as flames surround the onlookers, many begin to run away from the fire. All the while, a drag racer drives around the group.

The scene transpired around 2:30 a.m. on Lower Wacker Drive at Columbus Drive, just south of the Chicago River. Paramedics were sent to the scene as a precaution, but no injuries were reported, according to CWB Chicago.

Drag racing issues have long been occurring along Lower Wacker Drive and other parts of Chicago, including Bridgeport.