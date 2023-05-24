Newly released video from a Ring doorbell camera shows the startling moment when officials say a 78-year-old retired Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect in an attempt to thwart a carjacking in his neighborhood.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., the retired officer observed a neighbor getting carjacked in the 300 block of North Mayfield Avenue and attempted to intervene, authorities said.

The suspect then began shooting, which led to an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and the retired officer, police said. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the alleged carjacker drove away in the 52-year-old neighbor's Jeep and crashed it into a parked car in the 600 block of North Waller Avenue, about a mile away from the scene.

In the Ring camera footage, a man is seen walking out his front door and looking out into the street as commotion occurs in a neighbor's yard. The man then quickly walks down the stairs of his front porch and runs towards the edge of his fenced in property.

He then appears to draw a weapon and fire multiple shots as a suspect can be seen getting into and starting a Jeep parked in front of the neighbor's house.

The retired officer sustained a graze wound to the thumb and was taken to a nearby hospital in good condition. The neighbor, a 52-year-old man, was not injured in the incident, police said.

A weapon was recovered at the scene of the shooting. No one was in custody and detectives are investigating, officials say.