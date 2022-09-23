West Garfield Park

Rideshare Passenger Shot in Chicago's West Garfield Park

 A passenger of a ride-hailing vehicle was shot Thursday night in West Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 10 p.m., the 23-year-old man was in the rear seat of a sedan traveling in the 4400 block of West Lake Street when an occupant of a dark SUV opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was shot in the back and right arm, police said. Chicago fire officials took him to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

