Rideshare Driver Sought for Kidnapping Boy, 9, in West Town: Police

Chicago police say a 9-year-old boy was kidnapped by a rideshare driver after his parents entered a West Town residence and the driver took off with the child asleep in the vehicle, authorities said.

According to police, the rideshare driver dropped the boy's parents off at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Huron Street. The parents exited the vehicle with luggage and entered the residence, while the child was left inside the vehicle asleep, authorities said.

The rideshare employee then drove off in an unknown direction. The vehicle was described as a 2010 maroon Toyota minivan.

Additional information wasn't immediately available.