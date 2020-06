A rideshare driver was shot early Saturday in Heart of Chicago on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

The 46-year-old male driver was dropping off a male passenger about 1:33 a.m. in the 2200 block of West 21st Street when shots were fired, police said.

The driver was wounded on his back and declined medical treatment. He was might not have been the intended target, police said.

No one is in custody as detectives investigate.