A rideshare driver is in critical condition after he was shot in Chicago’s Burnside neighborhood Sunday morning, police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the 900 block of East 91st Street at approximately 1:55 a.m. Sunday for a report of a person who had been shot.

The officers found a 30-year-old man at the scene who had been shot in the neck, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, according to Chicago police.

Authorities say the man was working as a rideshare driver when a passenger fired shots at him, striking him in the neck.

The vehicle came to a stop after striking an unoccupied car, and the suspect fled the scene.

There was no suspect in custody, and Chicago police are continuing an investigation.