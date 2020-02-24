Naperville

Rideshare Driver Robbed at Knife-Point: Naperville Police

The robbery was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in the 100 block of Testa Drive

A rideshare driver was robbed by four people Saturday evening in suburban Naperville after he met with one of the individuals who didn't pay for a previous ride, police said.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Testa Drive. While the driver was talking to the first suspect, three additional suspects approached on foot, and one of them displayed a knife, according to police.

The suspects ran away after taking two cellphones and a purse from the victims. One of the victims was assaulted during the incident, police said.

Officers canvassed the area, but weren't able to locate any potential suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6666 and ask for the Investigations Division.

