Rideshare Driver Finally Home After Being Left Paralyzed by February Shooting

Tuesday marked a bittersweet homecoming for Marcus Kelley, who was finally brought home nearly three months after he was shot twice and left paralyzed from the chest down by a group of teens earlier this year.

Kelley, who had worked as a Lyft driver for nearly three years, was working on Feb. 27 when he was shot twice. One of the bullets lodged in his neck, and as a result the man is now paralyzed.

Even as he adjusts to his new life, Kelley is grateful to be home from the hospital.

“I’m glad to be home, especially to my mom and brother,” he said.

Police say that the incident that resulted in Kelley being shot was a carjacking gone wrong. Authorities say Kelley was at the intersection of Jackson and Pulaski in the West Garfield Park neighborhood when he was confronted by a group of teens.

Kelley attempted to flee the scene, but was shot twice. CPD has continued to investigate the shooting, and a 15-year-old boy is now in custody and facing attempted murder charges.

“I cannot imagine a 15-year-old with a gun. Where did he get it from? Why didn’t his parents know he had it?” Esther Kelley, Marcus’ mother, asks.

Police say they are still searching for more suspects.

“I hope they catch the other ones as well,” Kelley said.

Marcus and his mother say that they don’t hold grudges against the teens involved in the shooting, even with the outcome, and say that they are trying to focus on moving forward and adapting to a new way of life.

“For me to pick up a 233-pound son is going to be hard. Hopefully God gives me the strength to help him,” Esther said.

“With all my medical issues right now, I’m just really worried about getting better,” Marcus added.