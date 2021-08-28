Northwest Side

Rides-Share Drivers Carjacked on the Northwest Side

Police lights against a dark sky
Police are warning of a pair of carjackings reported in Northwest Side neighborhoods.

In each incident someone requested that a ride-share pick them up at a gas station, and once the driver arrived they pulled out a gun and stole the vehicle and personal items from the driver, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened about 12:15 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 4300 block of West Drummond Place, and about 5:30 a.m. Aug. 26 in the 2700 block of North Cicero Avenue, police said.

Officers believe a man and woman are involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

