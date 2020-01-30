Ride Share Drivers Carjacked in Lawndale: Police

Chicago police are warning residents of three carjackings reported in January in Lawndale on the West Side.

In each incident someone orders a ride share service, once the vehicle arrives three males get in, flash a gun and demand the vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The carjackings happened:

About 10:40 p.m. Jan 28 and about 11:10 p.m. Jan. 29 in the 1200 block of South Sawyer Avenue; and

About 2 a.m. Jan. 29, in the 1800 block of South Komensky Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.