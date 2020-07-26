Ride Share Driver Shot in Little Village

A ride share driver was shot in Little Village early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

The 50-year-old male victim was driving westbound on 30th street near the 3900 block at around 2:49 a.m. when he saw multiple males yelling, according to police. He then heard multiple gunshots and immediately felt pain.

He sustained one gunshot wound to the left leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area 4 Detectives are investigating.