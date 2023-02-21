Chicago Violence

Ride-Share Driver Killed, Passenger Hurt After Group Opened Fire at Red Light in Little Italy

According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt

A ride-share driver was killed and a passenger wounded when a group opened fire on their vehicle in Chicago's Little Italy neighborhood Monday night, authorities said.

According to police, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Roosevelt.

A 31-year-old ride share driver was transporting a passenger and had stopped at a red light at Roosevelt and Blue Island. Four men in a silver SUV then pulled up alongside their vehicle and fired several shots.

Police said the driver was shot in the torso and was transported by Chicago firefighters to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 34-year-old man, was shot in the legs and taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

An investigation remained ongoing Tuesday morning and no one was in custody, police said.

