Rick Hahn Says White Sox Will Interview Miguel Cairo for Manager

In the same press conference where Tony La Russa announced he will not return for the 2023 season, Rick Hahn said the team will grant bench coach Miguel Cairo an interview for the manager position.

Hahn gave a basic outline of ideal managerial characteristics. He mentioned having a history with the "White Sox DNA" is not a requirement for the job.

But, there's one exception.

"The one exception to that is Miguel Cairo, based on how he has performed as acting manager, absolutely deserves an interview and will receive one," Hahn said on Monday.

Cairo took over as acting manager for the White Sox during Tony La Russa's absence. La Russa left the team with health issues on Aug. 30, when he stepped in as acting manager.

Since then, Cairo has led the White Sox to a 16-14 record as of this writing. At one point, the White Sox were 13-5 under Cairo's leadership.

But, they dropped an imperative three-game series to the Cleveland Guardians, essentially wiping the team of its odds to win the AL Central division and clinch a playoff berth. That series was the beginning of an eight-game losing streak.

Cairo will not be the only candidate for the manager job. The White Sox will interview an abundance of names in the coming weeks to take over the keys to the team.

"Ideally, in the end, the right candidate is someone who has recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships," Hahn said. "Ideally, it's someone who is an excellent communicator, is someone who understands the way the game has grown and evolved in the last decade or so. But, at the same time has respect for old school sensibilities."

