Rick Hahn: Past White Sox Connection Not Pre-Req for Manager Job

There's been at least one common thread between the past four White Sox managers: they all had some previous connection to the team.

But as the White Sox now embark on their second managerial search in three years, Rick Hahn indicated they will be looking organization this time around.

"One thing that perhaps breaks from the mold of at least the last few hires: Having a history with the White Sox, having some sort of connection to White Sox DNA is by no means a requirement," Hahn said of the search process.

Two of the last four White Sox managers spent at least 10 seasons playing with a team, while the other two had previous experience on the coaching staff:

— Ozzie Guillen, after a long playing career, returned as manager in 2004.

— Robin Ventura, who played 10 seasons with the Sox, replaced Guillen in 2012

— Rick Renteria, Ventura’s bench coach, replaced him as skipper in 2017

— La Russa returned in 2020 after previously managing the Sox from 1979-86

“We are going to use this opportunity to get different perspectives,” Hahn said. “New way of looking at things, a little different from those who have been a little more insular to the organization.

“Again, we are sitting here on Day 0 or Day 1 of this search, so you have aspirational goals for what you are looking for. Even a handful of names who might fit that mold at least on paper. Once we get deeper into the process, maybe that changes a little bit.

“As we sit here today, we are eager to use this opportunity to get some outside perspectives on this club and ways we can get better.”

The one exception to that in this search process? Bench coach and acting manager Miguel Cairo will get an interview for the job after what he did in place of La Russa. Hahn said he's "absolutely" deserving.

The Sox started off 13-6 under Cairo before an eight-game losing streak that may have had nothing to do with him.

"However, outside of Miguel, having that history with the White Sox is not necessarily a characteristic that we're looking for this time," Hahn said.

