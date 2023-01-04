Rick Hahn Content With White Sox 2B Options; Door Remains Open

Hahn content with 2B options; door remains open originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox filled two crucial gaps heading into the 2023 season, signing Andrew Benintendi – who donned his No. 23 jersey for the first time Wednesday – and Mike Clevinger in free agency.

Yet, there's still work to be done.

The White Sox waved goodbye to a few middle infielders this offseason. Elvis Andrus, Josh Harrison and Danny Mendick were not re-signed by the South Side and went into the open market.

The departures left a major question mark at second base heading into another highly anticipated season. Do the White Sox plan on addressing the issue outside the organization?

"It's certainly a possibility," general manager Rick Hahn said on Tuesday night.

Nevertheless, the organization is confident with the internal options they have at hand. Romy González, Lenyn Sosa and Leury García are all choices at second base.

In terms of a likely opening-day starter, González would likely hold the post.

"We think very highly of Romy and I think Lenyn Sosa is a guy with a very bright future as well," Hahn said. "Ultimately, that could be an area where we have future additions – whether it's in the next few weeks or something that happens in camp.

"If, in the end, we're choosing from Romy and Lenyn, with Leury as a potential backup – that's something we certainly feel gives us an opportunity to win, but at the same time isn't going to necessarily preclude us from looking at ways to get better."

Last season, González played 32 games up at the major league level. He slashed .238/.257/.352 from the plate from just north of 100 at-bats. In 32 games, he shot two home runs and drove in 11 runs, while scoring 15 of his own.

The 26-year-old played in 22 more games in the majors than he did in 2021, while spending the majority of his time in AAA with the Charlotte Knights.

Come to the start of the season, he could exceed that number quickly if he gets the permanent call-up to be the Sox' starting second baseman.

Nevertheless, Hahn admitted his perception of the roster is not a "finished product" as of this writing.

"We're always gonna look to get better," Hahn said. "It is a cliche, but, I suppose, a cliche for a reason. You're never satisfied with where your roster is. We're gonna continue to look."

