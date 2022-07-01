Richest contracts in Chicago sports history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago is home to some of the greatest athletes of all time. And the proof is in the pudding.

Some of the richest contracts in sports history have come from the Windy City, stemming from MLB and NBA deals all the way to NHL and NFL deals.

The Cubs’ Jason Heyward, the White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal and the Bulls’ Derrick Rose highlight some of the lofty Chicago salaries. Not to mention the Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and the Bears’ Jay Cutler.

In the midst of Zach LaVine’s agreement to a max deal with the Bulls, here are the richest contracts in Chicago sports history:

Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine: 5 years, $215 million

Derrick Rose: 5 years, $94 million

Zach LaVine: 4 years, $78 million

Carlos Boozer: 5 years, $75 million

DeMar DeRozan: 3 years, $82 million

Nikola Vucevic: 4 years $100 million

Lonzo Ball: 4 years, $80 million

Chicago Cubs

Jason Heyward: 8 years, $184 million

Jon Lester: 6 years, $155 million

Alfonso Soriano: 8 years, $136 million

Yu Darvish: 6 years, $126 million

Carlos Zambrano: 5 years, $91.5 million

Seiya Suzuki: 5 years, $85 million

Marcus Stroman: 3 years, $71 million

Aramis Ramirez: 5 years, $75 million

Sammy Sosa: 4 years, $72 million

Chicago Bears

Khalil Mack: 6 years, $141 million

Jay Cutler: 7 years, $126.7 million

Julius Peppers: 6 years, $84 million

Robert Quinn: 5 years, $70 million

Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane: 8 years, $84 million

Jonathan Toews: 8 years, $84 million

Duncan Keith: 13 years, $72 million

Seth Jones: 8 years, $76 million

Chicago White Sox

Yasmani Grandal: 4 years, $73 million

Yoan Moncada: 5 years, $70 million