Chicago is home to some of the greatest athletes of all time. And the proof is in the pudding.
Some of the richest contracts in sports history have come from the Windy City, stemming from MLB and NBA deals all the way to NHL and NFL deals.
The Cubs’ Jason Heyward, the White Sox’s Yasmani Grandal and the Bulls’ Derrick Rose highlight some of the lofty Chicago salaries. Not to mention the Blackhawks’ Patrick Kane and the Bears’ Jay Cutler.
In the midst of Zach LaVine’s agreement to a max deal with the Bulls, here are the richest contracts in Chicago sports history:
Chicago Bulls
Zach LaVine: 5 years, $215 million
Derrick Rose: 5 years, $94 million
Zach LaVine: 4 years, $78 million
Carlos Boozer: 5 years, $75 million
DeMar DeRozan: 3 years, $82 million
Nikola Vucevic: 4 years $100 million
Lonzo Ball: 4 years, $80 million
Chicago Cubs
Jason Heyward: 8 years, $184 million
Jon Lester: 6 years, $155 million
Alfonso Soriano: 8 years, $136 million
Yu Darvish: 6 years, $126 million
Carlos Zambrano: 5 years, $91.5 million
Seiya Suzuki: 5 years, $85 million
Marcus Stroman: 3 years, $71 million
Aramis Ramirez: 5 years, $75 million
Sammy Sosa: 4 years, $72 million
Chicago Bears
Khalil Mack: 6 years, $141 million
Jay Cutler: 7 years, $126.7 million
Julius Peppers: 6 years, $84 million
Robert Quinn: 5 years, $70 million
Chicago Blackhawks
Patrick Kane: 8 years, $84 million
Jonathan Toews: 8 years, $84 million
Duncan Keith: 13 years, $72 million
Seth Jones: 8 years, $76 million
Chicago White Sox
Yasmani Grandal: 4 years, $73 million
Yoan Moncada: 5 years, $70 million