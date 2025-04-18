Spring is upon us, and so is tulip season.

With the new time of year, Illinois is beginning to show a variety of colors: shades of red, yellow, orange and purple will fill tulip fields this spring.

Richardson Farm, located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, will host their fifth annual tulip festival this year. Festival organizers pick an opening date based on weather. This year, cooler weather will likely lead to the kickoff being April 26.

Organizers said this is not an exact date yet, and an advisory will be issued when the date is confirmed.

Aside from the flowers, the festival typically also includes games, music and food trucks for customers to enjoy.

For Tuesday through Friday of the festival, tickets are priced at $16 a person, which includes entry and one free tulip.

For Saturday and Sunday, the cost is $19 for ages 13 and up, and $16 for ages 4 to 12. Children ages 3 and under are guaranteed free admission.

And don't forget your scissors, because festivalgoers can pay $2 per tulip picked to bring home.