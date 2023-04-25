Richard Sherman Rips Packers for Trading Aaron Rodgers

Sherman rips Packers: 'You will not sniff a Super Bowl' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Green Bay Packers finally traded quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets, and Chicago Bears fans rejoice.

Now Jordan Love will take the reins of the offense looking to fill the shoes of Rodgers.

And while some Packers fans are celebrating because they believe their front office fleeced the Jets' front office, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman isn't so sure.

"I guarantee you every NFC North team is excited to see Jordan Love and ecstatic. I guarantee it," Sherman said on his podcast. "Nobody will fear you going forward, understand that. There is not a game, somebody is going to see the Green Bay Packers in without Aaron Rodgers in a jersey and have fear for you.

So, congratulations on all your years of walking into stadiums and having one of the best players. You don't have it anymore."

And like the rest of the NFC North, Sherman isn't sold on Love's ability to play football at Rodgers' level. Or Brett Favre's for that matter. Love is not only replacing Rodgers, but following in a quarterback lineage that includes Brett Favre. The Packers had one Hall of Fame quarterback, who won an MVP and a Super Bowl replaced by another.

That's a lofty bar for Love to step into.

"I don't think Jordan Love is the quarterback of the future, Green Bay," Sherman said. "You had a great quarterback for 30 years. Good job.

"Welcome to mediocrity."

And then Sherman punctuated it with this:

He also gave the Packers a little jab for not appreciating Rodgers in his final seasons in Green Bay.

"It pissed me off for a long time," Sherman said. "Everybody's screaming. Well, Aaron Rodgers is done and we're happy with Jordan Love. Okay. All right. I can't wait. I can't wait...

"They're going to have postcards longing for Aaron Rodgers, four-time MVP. You will not sniff a Super Bowl.

"But it's such a lack of appreciation. People are like well he's distracted. He just won MVP the year before. Leave him alone. I don't care what he's doing. Ungrateful."

