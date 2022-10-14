Richard Sherman Challenges Luke Getsy for Difficult Play-Calling

Richard Sherman challenges Getsy for play-calling originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The play-calling from Luke Getsy was atypical of what Bears fans have seen from the first-year offensive coordinator when evaluating the first few games.

When the season started, Bears fans couldn't help but scream their desire for the offense to use Justin Fields' arm more in the offense.

He threw for the lowest number of times through two weeks in Bears history since 1950. A lowly 28 passing attempts. They picked up two wins in the first three weeks, but not through Fields.

Now, after Thursday night's loss to the Washington Commanders, the consensus is that Getsy needs to slow down the usage of Fields.

"It's like Luke Getsy' is like 'Hey, I want to challenge him [Fields] to overcome my play-calling,'" ex-NFL cornerback Richard Sherman said. "Don't make him overcome your play-calling. Put him in easy situations."

Fields threw the ball 27 times on Thursday night – the most he's thrown in one game this season by five attempts.

He also ran the ball 12 times. However, not all of those plays were designed for him to run. Most of them were on account of Fields needing to scramble out of the pocket.

In turn, Fields was sacked five times for 36 yards. He was pressured 18 times on the night – tied for the most pressures he's experienced in a game this season.

Most importantly, the second-year quarterback came out of the game beat up. He admitted to the media after the game his body was "hurting."

It's time to go back to the run game and use Fields strategically, according to Sherman.

"You know why the D-end had a chance to bat the pass down, because he's in the pocket," Sherman said. "You know why it's 'Oh, he's late on throws,' because he's in the pocket.

"It's not RPO action. It's not putting him in positions he's used to succeeding in. Make him race to the corner of the end zone. Make the defense chase."

