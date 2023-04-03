Ric Flair, Billy Donovan and Memories of Florida's NCAA Titles

Billy Donovan's Florida players recall NCAA titles originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Sixteen years ago, Billy Donovan’s Florida Gators repeated as NCAA champions.

With Monday night’s title game between San Diego State and Connecticut looming, the memories remain powerful for those involved.

“I got a lot of emotions. I’ve had first-round eliminations. I’ve lost in the national championship game. Winning it all. Losing at the buzzer to Gonzaga to go to the Elite Eight. Having been a part of a lot of crazy games when it’s one and done. It’s a great time of year,” Donovan said recently. “You can see the passion and energy these kids play for.”

And sometimes the coaches too.

Joakim Noah, Corey Brewer and Al Horford all played for Donovan as Florida defeated UCLA in 2006 and Ohio State in 2007. In recent conversations with NBC Sports Chicago, they shared some great anecdotes about Donovan, the college coach, who obviously has taken on a different approach as an NBA coach.

On Donovan the college motivator

Horford: Before games---maybe it was nerves or whatever---he used to always do that Ric Flair thing. You know, that scream, “Wooo!” He’d break the ice sometimes because we were a little tense in there. So before the (2006) semifinal game against George Mason, we hear him “Wooo!” and we’re like, ‘Yeah, coach, that’s pretty weak.’ But then next thing we knew, he had asked Ric Flair to come into our locker room. And I’ll tell you we were ready to run through a wall after that. We were so excited. Flair was dressed up. We were all so hyped. Billy is a great motivator and just random. I thought that was pretty cool.

Noah: That was awesome. (New England Patriots coach Bill) Belichick came to speak to us too. Coach Donovan was always thinking outside of the box for the motivational aspect. Whatever it took. He has that crazy gene too. You just don’t see it in interviews. And you need that. Coach is hungry.

Brewer: Don’t let Coach fool you. Coach is a bit crazy. He’s a competitor. He wants to win. When he gives a speech, it gives you goosebumps. The first time we won the championship, he gave this speech where he said, ‘Live in the moment. You guys are going to want this to last forever.’

On Donovan the college communicator

Brewer: He tells you directly. He’s going to tell you the truth. He’s going to tell you what you have to do to get better. He’s going to coach you. If you want to be a good player, you want to be coached. He’s great at communicating. He explains things, tells you what he needs, what he wants. If you listen, you’ll get better.

Horford: His messaging is very clear. I think players appreciate that he generally wants to do what is best for the team. He gets people to understand what he expects from them. People say that all the time, but I don’t think that’s something that’s easy to translate. Guys don’t understand that all the time. With him, he gets it and he’s going to put the guys out there that he feels are going to give him the best chance to win. But one of the things I appreciate about Coach is he cares about his players. He wants to make you better and he wants to win. And when you have a coach that you know has your best interest as a player, you want to impact winning for him. That’s what he’s about.

Noah: He’s a top-notch communicator. He’s somebody who keeps relationships. Not just him but also his wife. Still when I see her, I get a big batch of cookies, the same ones I used to get my freshman year. It’s the family vibe that he always put together.

Brewer (laughing): I was the whipping boy. He stayed on me. Everything was my fault. That was our relationship. Jo and Al could do no wrong and me and Taurean (Green) were always in trouble.

Horford (laughing): Jo and I covered for all their mistakes as the bigs. That’s what it was.

Noah: One thing I love about him is he would do our individual instruction. You don’t see head coaches do that too often. He’s great at getting guys better.

Brewer: There was a reason if he got mad. He wouldn’t scream for no reason.

On Donovan the person

Brewer: Coach Donovan is the best ever. First time I met Coach, he came to Portland, Tennessee, the small town where I’m from. His personality is amazing. He knows how to talk. He’s got the New York swag. But he’s just a real genuine guy. He told my Mom, ‘I will treat him like he’s my son.’ And that’s what he did. When I got there on campus, he treated me like family. His wife, Ms. Christine, is amazing, the whole family. I used to go to their house all the time. It was like my second home. He’s a player’s coach. He gets the most out of his players. When I got to school, I was a McDonald’s All-American. But he pushed me, stayed on my butt all the time. He made me a better player. But he also made me a better person, stayed on me. ‘Gotta go to class.’ He makes you do all the right things. Having him around only makes you better.

Noah: Coach is special because of his balance. He cares about his guys. He always goes the extra mile. I love Coach Donovan. He’s someone who always takes the time. He’s like a father figure to me.

Horford: He’s somebody I felt I connected with immediately, and that connection felt beyond basketball personally. He’s a family man. He’s a role model for me in the sense of when you’re a younger guy and you’re trying to find your way around the world, I always saw him as a husband and as a father figure. Every time we went to his house in college, it would always be his wife and kids. You could see that was important to him. Those values really resonated with me and it’s something I admire about him. I’m grateful for him to be a mentor in my life and help shape me into the man that I am today. It’s always good memories. Every time I see him, I always think good stuff. My time in Florida, I would never trade for anything. What we were able to build there in those years was very special. Every time I see him, it’s happy times for me.

Noah: Really special times, best times of my life.

And now, 16 years after repeating as NCAA champions, Donovan is finishing his eighth season as an NBA coach. Three of those are with the Chicago Bulls.

“For me, it was exciting to see him get to the league,” Horford said. “I felt it was time for him to transition to something else. For him to have success and deal with different dynamics was cool. College is very different. I feel he understood that when he made that transition. And I feel like he’s one of those coaches who gets it.

“In college, a lot of times it’s about the coach. It’s about the system and the program. In the pros, it’s about the players. You have to have that relationship between the two for things to work. Teams that are successful, that’s what you usually see.

“It always brought me a lot of joy every time I got to go against him and see him and catch up with him and see Christine, his wife. I’m just impressed with what he’s been able to do in the NBA.”

