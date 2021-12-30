Rewards Offered in Pursuit of Suspect Who Fatally Shot Bradley Police Officer

Multiple law enforcement agencies are offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the man suspected of shooting and killing a Kankakee County police officer, and critically injuring another, on Wednesday night.

On Thursday afternoon, Kankakee CrimeStoppers announced a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 25-year-old Darius Sullivan, who is suspected of shooting and killing a Bradley police officer inside of a hotel.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The U.S. Marshals are also offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to Sullivan’s arrest.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Sullivan and 26-year-old Xandria Harris in connection with the case.

According to police, officers in Bradley received a noise complaint at the Comfort Inn hotel in the 1500 block of Illinois Route 50 Wednesday evening. When officers arrived, they initiated a conversation with the suspects, and at least one of the suspects then opened fire, striking both officers.

Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was transported to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Officer Tyler Bailey was critically wounded, and remains hospitalized Thursday.

Authorities have described Sullivan as armed and dangerous, and have asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911 immediately. Those with tips can also call the ISP at 815-698-2672, or CrimeStoppers at 813-93-CRIME. Callers can remain anonymous.