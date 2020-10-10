chicago shooting

Reward Upped to $25K in Shooting of 10-Year-Old Girl at Chicago Park

La'Mya Sparks, a fifth grader, was shot Wednesday night at Russell Square Park in the city's South Chicago neighborhood

By Lexi Sutter

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The reward for information in the shooting of a 10-year-old Chicago girl has been increased to $25,000, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

La'Mya Sparks was with other children Wednesday night at Russell Square Park in the city's South Chicago neighborhood when someone approached the group and opened fire, striking Sparks, police said.

A $4,000 reward was previously offered, but Holmes announced Saturday an anonymous donor made a donation of $21,000.

Local

Chicago Blackhawks 1 hour ago

Avalanche Get Saad in Trade With Blackhawks

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Lightfoot, Several Other Black Mayors Show Support for Joe Biden in New Ad

On Friday, Sparks' father, Lawrence Sparks, talked to NBC 5, appealing for help to find whoever shot his daughter.

La'Mya Sparks was hit in the back and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. As of Friday, she was barely awake and relying on a feeding tube.

"Whoever this guy is, it was senseless," Lawrence Sparks said. "He shot a kid. He shot in a park where kids are."

The incident remains under investigation by Area Two detectives. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to the Chicago Police Department.

This article tagged under:

chicago shootingChicago PoliceChicago Police DepartmentChicago ViolenceChicago Shootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us