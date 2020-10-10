Reward Upped to $25K in Shooting of 10-Year-Old Girl at Chicago Park

The reward for information in the shooting of a 10-year-old Chicago girl has been increased to $25,000, according to community activist Andrew Holmes.

La'Mya Sparks was with other children Wednesday night at Russell Square Park in the city's South Chicago neighborhood when someone approached the group and opened fire, striking Sparks, police said.

A $4,000 reward was previously offered, but Holmes announced Saturday an anonymous donor made a donation of $21,000.

On Friday, Sparks' father, Lawrence Sparks, talked to NBC 5, appealing for help to find whoever shot his daughter.

La'Mya Sparks was hit in the back and rushed to Comer Children’s Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. As of Friday, she was barely awake and relying on a feeding tube.

"Whoever this guy is, it was senseless," Lawrence Sparks said. "He shot a kid. He shot in a park where kids are."

The incident remains under investigation by Area Two detectives. Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip to the Chicago Police Department.