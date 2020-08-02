Reward Offered in Shooting That Left 9-Year-Old Boy Dead Friday

A reward is being offered for information in the shooting death of a 9-year-old boy in Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood Friday.

Local anti-violence activists Sean Morrison and Andrew Holmes, along with the Andrew Holmes Foundation, are offering a $4,000 reward for information that helps police find the person who killed 9-year-old Janari Ricks Friday evening.

According to authorities, Ricks was standing in a parking lot in the 900 block of North Cambridge at approximately 6:45 p.m. Friday when a person began firing shots. Ricks was hit in the chest and was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s mother Jalisa Ford spoke to reporters on Saturday, saying that her son was playing with a friend when he was shot.

“I just got the call that he was laying out there, and I immediately came out here and I watched everything, every moment,” she said. “Now I’m burying my son. I gotta re-live this all over again. He’s all I had. I don’t have anybody. My son is gone.”

Police say that Ricks wasn’t the intended target of the shooting, but are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the violent act.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call Holmes’ foundation at 1-800-883-5587. Tips can be made anonymously.