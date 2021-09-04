Reward Offered in Shooting Death of Man Killed While Driving Daughter to School

Chicago community activists are offering a $4,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the man who fatally shot a single father driving his daughter to school Wednesday morning in Humboldt Park.

Travell Miller was gunned down in the middle of traffic near Chicago Avenue and Sacramento Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

Aquantas Gilmore, Miller's mother, was on the phone with her son and heard the gunshots.

“We were just having our normal conversations and then in the midst of the conversation I can tell he was startled because he was just like, 'what the,' and then that’s when I heard everything,” she said.

Family said Miller died protecting his young daughter. She survived the shooting.

On Saturday, Gilmore, other relatives and community members handed out flyers with the suspect's picture, hoping someone will recognize the man who gunned down their loved one.

"I just want to say to the mother of that child, if you've seen that picture, you know that that's your son, please turn your son in," Gilmore said. "I'm now without my son for the rest of my life."

The suspect is believed to be between 18-20 years old, between 5’8 – 5’10, slender build, dark hair with twists. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown work boots.

His vehicle is described as a silver Pontiac Grand Prix, two-door, tinted windows, sunroof, no front or rear plates with possible damage to the driver’s side rear quarter panel.

"You got out of that car, you pulled that weapon," community activist Andrew Holmes said, sending a message to the shooter. "You seen that baby in that car. You seen him in that car. That was your choice. Now it’s our choice to help get you behind bars."

Family believes the shooting was random. If you recognize the suspect, you can submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com.