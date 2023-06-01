Reward Offered in Search for ‘Stuffed Bear Bandit' That Robbed Chicago Bank

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a bank robber it has dubbed the “Stuffed Bear Bandit.”

The robber got his name because he was spotted clutching a Winnie the Pooh and Dalmatian plush toys when he entered a PNC Bank at 8700 S. Cottage Grove Ave.on March 6.

He left the bank, went back in, left again and entered a third time, walking up to a teller with a gun, according to the FBI. He threatened the employee’s life and threw decorative rocks at a teller window, the agency said.

He was described as 40 to 50 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with medium build. He was wearing a black skull cap, black sunglasses, gloves, a black face mask, a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and brown shoes, the FBI said.

Anyone with information was asked to call (312) 421-6700 or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.