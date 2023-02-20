Reward Offered in Interstate 57 Shooting That Killed 3, Including Infant Girl

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three victims killed in a frightening expressway shooting Sunday night, with a reward not being offered for information in the attack.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 57 near 111th Street.

Illinois State Police say that following the shooting, the vehicle exited the expressway and stopped at the top of the exit ramp.

Two individuals, 19-year-old Nasir Hall and 13-year-old William Smith, were both pronounced dead at the scene following the shooting, police said. A-mara Hall, 1, was taken to a nearby hospital, and she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Three other individuals were also injured and were taken to area hospitals, according to state police.

All northbound lanes of the interstate were closed for several hours before reopening just before 4:30 a.m. Monday.

Community activist Andrew Holmes has announced that a reward is available for information that leads to an arrest in the shooting, with no suspects in custody at this time.

"You took away a queen," Holmes said. "Taking away these three lives didn't gain you nothing.

Further details of the shooting weren’t immediately available.