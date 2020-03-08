Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Woman in Chicago’s South Shore Neighborhood

The family of a woman shot and killed in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood last month is offering a reward for information that will help solve the slaying.

Latonia Williams, 50, was sitting inside her vehicle in the 7300 block of South Bennett just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 when a person approached the vehicle and shot her in the head, according to police.

Williams was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Her family is now offering a $1,700 reward for information in the shooting.

After the shooting, neighbors expressed shock at the broad daylight attack, saying such violence is rare in the South Shore community.

“It’s sad, but these are the times we’re living in. No matter where you are, you can’t predict what’s going to happen,” said KC Collins, a South Shore resident.

Chicago police do not believe that Williams was the intended target of the shooting, but that isn’t doing anything to assuage the concerns of neighbors.

“For something like that to happen, in broad daylight, that’s a tragedy,” another resident said. “We don’t have too many problems around here.”

Area Central detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no arrests have been made.