south shore

Reward Offered in Fatal Shooting of Woman in Chicago’s South Shore Neighborhood

The woman was sitting in her vehicle when she was shot in the head, according to police

By Kate Chappell

Chicago police investigate a fatal shooting in South Shore on February 22nd.

The family of a woman shot and killed in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood last month is offering a reward for information that will help solve the slaying.

Latonia Williams, 50, was sitting inside her vehicle in the 7300 block of South Bennett just before 3 p.m. on Feb. 23 when a person approached the vehicle and shot her in the head, according to police.

Williams was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Local

New Albany 1 hour ago

Father, Young Son Among 3 Killed in Indiana Wrong-Way Crash

Jesse Jackson 2 hours ago

Rev. Jesse Jackson Endorses Bernie Sanders in Presidential Race

Her family is now offering a $1,700 reward for information in the shooting.

After the shooting, neighbors expressed shock at the broad daylight attack, saying such violence is rare in the South Shore community.

“It’s sad, but these are the times we’re living in. No matter where you are, you can’t predict what’s going to happen,” said KC Collins, a South Shore resident.

Chicago police do not believe that Williams was the intended target of the shooting, but that isn’t doing anything to assuage the concerns of neighbors.

“For something like that to happen, in broad daylight, that’s a tragedy,” another resident said. “We don’t have too many problems around here.”

Area Central detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and no arrests have been made.

This article tagged under:

south shoreChicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us