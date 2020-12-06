Rewards Offered in Fatal Shooting of Retired Chicago Fire Department Lieutenant

A group of community organizations have banded together to offer thousands of dollars in rewards in connection to the fatal shooting of former Chicago Fire Department Lt. Dwain Williams earlier this month.

Williams, 65, was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking on Thursday in the city’s Beverly Woods neighborhood. As Williams left a popcorn shop in the 11700 block of South Western Avenue, he was confronted by multiple gun-wielding assailants.

An exchange of gunfire followed, and Williams was shot in the abdomen. He was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Dwain Williams was the rock of his family, Williams' wife, Karen, said Friday, less than 24 hours after the retired Chicago Fire Department lieutenant was fatally shot during an attempted carjacking. NBC 5's Charlie Wojciechowski reports.

Now, several organizations are offering rewards for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the slaying. “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot,” a local anti-gun violence organization, is offering $10,000 in reward monies in the case. Community activist Andrew Holmes has collected $9,530 to be paid to anyone with information that helps to solve the case.

Community activist Raul Montes has also pledged a reward of $1,000 in the case.

Williams retired from the fire department in 2018 after serving for 26 years. His wife, speaking at a press conference Friday, called her husband a “gentle giant” who would readily give of himself to help those in need.

“Dwain was loving, respectful and honorable, a model citizen who tried to lead others in the right direction,” Karen Williams said. “This is a really great loss, not only to my family, but to all the citizens in Chicago.”