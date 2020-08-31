Reward Offered for Safe Return of Cat Stolen in Lakeview Carjacking

A $5,000 reward is being offered for the safe return of a cat stolen from its owner during a carjacking in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood earlier this month.

According to a press release from PAWS Chicago, the incident occurred Aug. 28 when the cat's owner, Lysandra Pasty, was forced to make an emergency visit to a hospital Friday.

She asked a family friend to care for the cat, but as the friend loaded Luna into a vehicle outside of Pasty’s apartment, she was carjacked at knifepoint by two teenagers.

The the teens then fled the scene with the cat inside of the vehicle.

PAWS officials say the car was found in Lawndale a short time later, but the cat and the carrier were not inside of the vehicle.

Luna’s owner, Lysandra Pasty, is frightened for the cat’s safety.

“She means everything to me really,” Pasty said. “She saved me in a lot of ways. She means the whole world to me.”

Luna is described as a “friendly 7-year-old gray and orange tabby cat with green eyes.” Pasty adopted Luna in 2016.

According to the shelter, a concerned supporter offered up a $5,000 reward for information leading to the cat's safe return.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Pasty at 630-995-2009.

Both the PAWS Chicago medical center and Lincoln Park adoption center are also open, and the group assures residents that they will accept the cat’s safe return with no questions asked.

“We just want to make sure that she’s healthy and at home where she belongs,” PAWS Chicago’s Brian Zeman said.