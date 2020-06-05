Reward Offered for Details in Looting of Chicago Post Offices

U.S. Postal Service officials are offering a reward for information about people who looted several Chicago post offices over the weekend.
The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced the reward of up to $10,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the looters, the agency said in a statement.
The burglaries and mail theft occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning at the following post offices:
- 611 W. 63rd St.;
- 3933 W. North Ave.;
- 1240 N. Ashland Ave.;
- 6559 S. Ashland Ave.;
- 1419 W. Carroll Ave.; and
- 4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
Anyone with information is asked to call the postal inspection service at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 3083553.
Copyright CHIST - SunTimes