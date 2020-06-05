Reward Offered for Details in Looting of Chicago Post Offices

U.S. Postal Service officials are offering a reward for information about people who looted several Chicago post offices over the weekend.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced the reward of up to $10,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the looters, the agency said in a statement.

The burglaries and mail theft occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning at the following post offices:

611 W. 63rd St.;

3933 W. North Ave.;

1240 N. Ashland Ave.;

6559 S. Ashland Ave.;

1419 W. Carroll Ave.; and

4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the postal inspection service at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 3083553.