US Postal Service

Reward Offered for Details in Looting of Chicago Post Offices

U.S. Postal Inspection Service

U.S. Postal Service officials are offering a reward for information about people who looted several Chicago post offices over the weekend.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service announced the reward of up to $10,000 Thursday for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the looters, the agency said in a statement.

The burglaries and mail theft occurred Sunday night and early Monday morning at the following post offices:

  • 611 W. 63rd St.;
  • 3933 W. North Ave.;
  • 1240 N. Ashland Ave.;
  • 6559 S. Ashland Ave.;
  • 1419 W. Carroll Ave.; and
  • 4601 S. Cottage Grove Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call the postal inspection service at 877-876-2455 and reference case number 3083553.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

US Postal Service
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us