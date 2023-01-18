Reward Offered for Clues in Hobart Double Homicide

Family of two women killed in a Hobart, Indiana apartment in November announced a new reward Wednesday to help find the person responsible for the horrifying attack.

Standing alongside Hobart Police, Chicago Crime Stoppers and community activist Andrew Holmes, the families of Nazirah Muhammad and Destiny Jackson said they hoped the $5,000 reward will bring answers in the case.

"Our hearts are broken," said Dominique Coleman, who is Jackson's sister. "Our family is broken."

Muhammad, 20, and Jackson, 19, were friends who shared the apartment on Ruta Drive. Several family members passed out fliers in the community to raise awareness about the crime.

"When this happened I couldn't imagine that they did anything or she did anything [to cause this]," said Coleman.

Hobart Police said the women were killed at approximately 4:00 a.m., while they were sleeping, on Nov. 3rd. Captain James Gonzales said the suspect entered the apartment by first using a table to climb onto a second floor balcony.

"To now know they were sleeping it bothers me so much, because somebody took our baby," said Coleman.

Family members very emotional at Wednesday's press conference announcing the reward, but hopeful that people in the community will come forward to help catch the killer.

"If you are watching this…we won't stop until you are caught," said Coleman, in a message specifically for the killer. "We will catch you! I promise!"

Muhammad's father also had a message for the person who killed his daughter.

"You can run; you can hide," Kevin Gower said. "Whoever is hiding you, God [has] somebody out there and he's tormenting you. If you hiding him, give him up.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hobart Police Detective Cpl. Zach Crawford, 219-942-4774.