Reward offered after homicide suspect mistakenly released from Indiana jail

The U.S. Marshal’s Office has taken over the search for a homicide suspect that was mistakenly released from an Indiana jail earlier this month, and is now offering a reward in the case.

According to officials, 28-year-old Kevin Mason, who was taken into custody in connection with a 2021 homicide in Minnesota, was released from custody on Sept. 13 due to a “faulty records review by civilian staff.”

Two days later, two employees with the Marian County Sheriff’s Office were fired, according to a release by officials.

The U.S. Marshals took over the search earlier this week, according to officials.

“With 56 regional task forces and their capture of nearly 76,000 fugitives in 2022, I am fully confident they will locate Kevin Mason and bring him into custody,” Sheriff Kerry Forestal said in a statement.

According to the latest updates from authorities, Mason is believed to have left Indianapolis on Sept. 13, the day he was released. Contact has been made with other law enforcement agencies where he is believed to have connections.

Mason is also wanted for a parole violation and illegal possession of a firearm, according to police.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered in the case. Anyone with information on Mason’s whereabouts is encouraged to call authorities at 1-877-WANTED2 (926-8332), or to visit the Marshals’ website.

Mason is described as a 5-foot-9 man, weighing approximately 205 pounds. He has a tattoo of a cross under his right eye, and “SUB” tattooed on his chest.