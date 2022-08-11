Reward Offered After 2 Dogs Stolen in Brazen River North Carjacking

A woman is desperately searching for her two dogs after the vehicle they were in was stolen from Chicago’s River North neighborhood on Thursday afternoon.

The 33-year-old owner of a Maltipoo named Karmen and a Shih Tzu mix named Franklin says that the animals were in her car when it was stolen near the intersection of Huron and Wells at approximately 3 p.m. Thursday.

The owner says that the car was locked, but the sunroof had been left open while she was picking up an item at an area business. She also had the keys to the vehicle.

The thief climbed through the sunroof, managed to get the car started, and sped away from the scene, according to police.

The woman says that she is offering a $5,000 reward for information in connection with the theft.