Delphi

Reward in 2017 Killings of 2 Indiana Teens Grows to $325K

Indiana State Police announced Monday that the reward fund was boosted by an anonymous donation of $100,000

State police say the reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2017 killings of two teenage girls slain during a hiking trip in northern Indiana has grown to $325,000.

Indiana State Police announced Monday that the reward fund was boosted by an anonymous donation of $100,000.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Police said the full $325,000 reward “will be given to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the deaths" of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German.

Local

Eric Holcomb 2 mins ago

Indiana Mask Mandate to End Tuesday, Residents Still Advised to Wear Masks

Hometown 26 mins ago

Man Charged in Death of Hometown Officer Killed While Investigating Crash

The teens were found slain on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on a trail near Delphi.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

DelphiAlexandria FisherSuperintendentIndianapolisIndiana State Police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us