Revolution Brewing to permanently close Logan Square brewpub

Revolution Brewing, Illinois' largest independent craft brewery, will shut down its brewpub in the city's Logan Square neighborhood next month after nearly 15 years in operation, the business announced Saturday.

In a social media post, the brewery revealed its brewpub, 2323 N. Milwaukee Ave., will permanently close on Dec. 14.

A reason for the closure wasn't given. Revolution's brewery and taproom along Kedzie Avenue in Avondale will remain open.

A reason for the closure wasn't given. Revolution's brewery and taproom along Kedzie Avenue in Avondale will remain open.

Almost 15 years ago, we threw open the doors of our Milwaukee Avenue brewpub and launched Revolution Brewing to the world. The brewpub is where the first Revolution beers were served and where we first brewed beers like Anti-Hero IPA which would change the shape of craft beer in Chicagoland. Today that chapter of our story starts to wind down as we announce that we are permanently closing the doors of the Logan Square brewpub, with our last day of service on December 14th. Sharing this news brings knots to our bellies and tears to our eyes, but we know that 15 years is also a good run for a restaurant and we are thankful for all the great moments along the way.⁠

⁠Starting on day one in early 2010, a community formed at the brewpub around great food and exceptionally crafted beers and we are forever grateful for the support we received from so many of you. Those were exuberant days, with creative new beers coming out almost weekly to the delight of our mug club ‘members of the party’ who crowded along our curved wooden bar. At the end of year one, our event space opened and it has been our honor to host hundreds of lovely weddings and important fundraisers upstairs. We will never forget those wild Oktoberfest weekends partying in the street with some of our favorite bands, so many pretzels and a thunderstorm or two.⁠

⁠You could count the number of other breweries in the city on one hand back in the day. Our experience definitely inspired others to take their shot and now there are close to a hundred different places brewing beer in the city.⁠..