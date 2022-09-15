Revelers Take to Chicago Streets for Mexican Independence Day Celebrations

Mexican Independence Day takes place on Friday, and area residents are expected to celebrate the occasion in style in coming days, with city officials expecting heavier-than-usual traffic on Chicago streets.

The holiday, which falls on Friday, celebrates Mexico’s declaration of independence from Spain in 1810, and is often marked with a wide variety of celebrations, including fireworks and flag-waving cars driving through the city.

Occasionally caravans that form during the celebrations can cause traffic issues.

Caravans and impromptu parades have been reported in several locations, including along Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, but city officials have not officially announced any street closures due to the celebrations.

Meanwhile, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communication is urging residents to use caution through the weekend.

“The City of Chicago encourages residents to celebrate safely and responsibly,” OEMC said. “Expect increased traffic due to celebratory activities through Sept. 18.”

Last weekend marked the official kickoff to the festivities, with the annual 26th Street Mexican Independence Day Parade in Little Village.

An event planned for West Chicago had to be postponed due to rain.