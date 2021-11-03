rev. jesse jackson

Rev. Jesse Jackson Released from Washington, D.C., Hospital After Fall at Howard University

Jackson was admitted overnight to the hospital after falling and hitting his head entering a building on campus Monday

Jesse_Jackson_EFE2

Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. was released from the Howard University hospital Tuesday afternoon and is back to work negotiating between students and the administration over campus housing issues, according to a news release from the Rainbow PUSH Coalition.

Jackson was admitted overnight to the hospital after falling and hitting his head entering a building on campus Monday. He was meeting with Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick to help address students’ complaints of rodents, mold and flooding in the residential halls, according to the release.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Medical tests including a CT scan Jackson underwent Monday came back normal, the release said.

When Jackson was being released from the hospital, he tweeted a video thanking the doctors and nurses who tended to him. He noted his lack of stability leading to his fall is a symptom of Parkinson’s disease, a neurological disorder but quickly refocused on the task at hand at Howard.

Local

holiday lights 51 mins ago

Illumination, Lightscape: Holiday Light Shows to Open Across Chicago Area This Month

covid vaccine for kids under 12 1 hour ago

Where to Get a Pediatric COVID Vaccine in the Chicago Area

“The president had a good spirit yesterday, the students had a good spirit yesterday,” Jackson said in the video. “I’d like to finish that process because I think Howard University has the maximum opportunity. It’s at the top of the hill.”

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

rev. jesse jacksonChicagoWashington D.C.Jesse JacksonHoward University
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us